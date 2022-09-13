3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A snake has two heads, but that’s not the amazing part

Plus, a discovery that's changing our thinking about the history of medicine
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As non-venomous snakes go, the garter snake is pretty common. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells you some facts about the common garter snake.

Then he introduces you to a not-so-common garter snake. It has two heads -- but that’s not the amazing part!

Plus, a 31,000-year-old skeleton is changing modern thinking about the history of medical science. “Dammit, Jim, I’m a doctor, not an archaeologist!”

