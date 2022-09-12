U.W.-Oshkosh decides against outsourcing custodial, grounds services

The proposal prompted backlash and a protest by professors, staff and students on campus
Protest at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh over a decision to outsource custodial and grounds services
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh will not move ahead with a plan to outsource custodial and grounds services.

Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said he informed employees and students Monday, saying the proposal wasn’t “in the best interest of the university.”

His decision followed a meeting with employees who would be affected, as well as discussions with faculty, staff and students.

The proposal to sign up with a Tennessee-based company for those services prompted backlash and a protest on campus last week involving about two dozen professors, staff and students.

An email to custodial staff said the company is employed by other U.W. campuses, including U.W.-Green Bay. UWO employees could have applied for jobs with the new company, but workers told us they feared losing their job security and benefits package.

