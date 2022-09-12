UW Health strike averted on eve of walkout

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The three-day strike at UW Health that was supposed to start Tuesday will not happen, UW Health confirmed. The health system did not immediately state what spurred the about-face but confirmed a news conference is scheduled for later in the day that will include its administrators, union officials, and Gov. Tony Evers and is expected to offer more information.

The news came on the eve of a planned three-day strike by hundreds of the health system’s nurses. Organizers have argued the nursing staff has dealt with understaffing, exhaustion, and burnout for years, issues only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. They contend a union would help them win better working conditions and increase the quality of patient care.

“When my nurse colleagues and I see potentially preventable patient care problems occur day after day because of extreme understaffing, it is damaging to our psyche and our very soul,” nurse Amanda Klinge said after the results of the vote were announced. “This is not how our healthcare system should be run, and we refuse to accept this as the ‘new normal.’”

The multi-day walkout loomed since hundreds of nurses voted overwhelmingly on Aug. 25 to approve the action. A spokesperson for the union refused to say how many of the 2,600 nurses eligible to join the union actually voted to strike. The union also did not reveal how many of them would walk out during the strike.

UW Health, which described the latest escalation as “unfortunate,” indicated last week that its administrators were taking steps to ensure enough nurses, doctors, and staff would be on hand to keep UW Hospital’s emergency room open during the protest. Between those eligible and not eligible to join the union, UW Health told NBC15 News it has 3,400 nurses on staff.

Chief Nurse Executive Rudy Jackson described the potential strikers as only “a small group of our nursing workforce” but went on to indicate the number was significant enough to prompt them to review staffing capabilities and enlist recruiters to bring in enough people to support its nurses.

“As is the case at all times, our focus is entirely upon our patients and ensuring that we can meet their healthcare needs, whether that is a clinic appointment, a virtual visit, a trip to the ED or a scheduled surgery,” UW Health said on Friday.

UW Health contends its hands are tied by the controversial 2011 law that curtailed public employees’ collective bargaining powers in Wisconsin. In a clash of opinions, the health system claims its internal counsel determined recognizing the union would violate Act 10 and claimed the Wisconsin Legislative Council and Legislative Reference Bureau have backed its conclusion. Meanwhile, SEIU argues the hospital would not violate the law by voluntarily recognizing a nurses’ union and pointed to an opinion released over the summer that supports that stance.

UW Health has stated, if organizers want to have their union recognized, the matter will have to be settled in a courtroom.

