US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31.(MGN)
By Emily Van de Riet and WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) – Officials recovered 14 missing children in Louisiana and made eight arrests as part of Operation Summer Knights.

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31.

One of the children rescued was a 13-year-old girl who ran away in July and was believed to be with an 18-year-old whom she met on social media.

Another person rescued was a 17-year-old boy who told authorities he was kidnapped from his home and was being held for ransom.

Officials also said they recovered two 12-year-old girls who had run away together and were in the company of adult males, possibly planning on leaving the state.

U.S. Marshals also rescued a 15-year-old pregnant teen who said she was planning on relocating to Texas.

The New Orleans Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and several other agencies were also involved in Operation Summer Knights.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer
Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Police tape.
Sheboygan shooting under investigation, number of people arrested
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Testimony: School shooter’s home ruled by chaos
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
Queen hailed in service as a ‘constant in all of our lives’
Race for Wisconsin Governor Evers and Michels
Evers, Michels agree to just one debate in governor’s race
9/12/22
WATCH: Avoid student loan forgiveness scams in Colorado