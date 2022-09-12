RAIN ENDS TONIGHT, SUNNY & WARMER ON TUESDAY

Our soaking rain storm is going to come to and end tonight. Hallelujah! Many spots from the Fox Valley to the east and south have picked up a good 1-3″+, lesser totals have occurred farther north and west. An additional 1/4″ to 1″ may still fall during the evening and overnight hours before rain tapers off.

For tonight... evening rain and clouds with gradual clearing from west to east later in the night. Lows from the mid 40s NORTH to the upper 50s near the lakeshore. Winds fall back into the 5 to 15 mph range. Some late fog may also develop in areas that clear out before sunrise.

We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Slightly cooler air builds back in briefly on Wednesday but it’ll still be pretty nice & quiet overall. Unseasonably warm and somewhat humid air is slated to return for the end of the work week and coming weekend. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s seem more likely than not at this point.

Rain chances exist Thursday through Sunday, but forecast confidence is low overall. It does look like some showers are likely near the U.P. border region Thursday. Additional passing showers may occur Friday and Saturday. Our best chance of some a more widespread rain or thunder scenario could be Sunday but there isn’t complete agreement from our forecast model guidance. Stay tuned for updates since the Packers play at home Sunday evening.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW-W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TONIGHT: Rain & clouds gradually clear from west to east. Some fog possible late. Breezes relax. LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Turning sunny. Much warmer with less wind. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible NORTH. Turning warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Warm, breezy and turning humid. Isolated showers possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 81 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Warm, humid and breezy. Chance of a few showers & storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying warm. HIGH: 80

