Middle schoolers learn lessons about 9/11

St. Mary's students learned about 9/11 with an event at Zephyrs Field
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Like many schools, students at St. Mary’s Catholic Middle School in Neenah took part in a stair climb Monday to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But their education about 9/11 began two weeks ago.

Students have been learning about the terrorist attacks, with each student choosing two victims to learn more about, then writing a paper and a prayer about them. Seventh- and eight-graders carried these papers and prayers when they climbed the stairs at Zephyrs Field stadium Monday morning alongside firefighters from Fox Crossing.

“I just really like how the entire school is coming together, and we all have someone on our posters that we’re remembering and we’re honoring, and we have a prayer on there so we can pray for that person and their families, and I think it’s really cool that the entire school is doing this together and not individual classes but as an entire school, united,” St. Mary’s student Claire Higgins said.

The Fox Crossing Fire Department brought a steel piece from the South Tower of the World Trade Center and a fire helmet with the number 343, which is the number of firefighters who died on September 11, 2001.

