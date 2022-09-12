INTERVIEW: Incoming Appleton Police Chief Polly Olson

Appleton's first female chief of police talks about leadership and recruiting, and what the department can expect when she takes over
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton will have a new police chief in 2023. As we’ve reported, the Police and Fire Commission chose to promote Assistant Chief Polly Olson after interviewing 12 candidates for the job. Olson, an Appleton native, will succeed retiring Chief Todd Thomas on January 4 and become the first female police chief in the history of the city.

Chief Thomas said, “I think I probably dragged her along a little bit into the leadership role because I truly think that all leaders are reluctant leaders but they do it for the right reasons.” Was Olson reluctant, and what were the right reasons for her to take the job?

She sat down with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth for a one-on-one interview about leadership and recruiting. Can having a female chief of a large department help? What changes can the department expect when she takes over? And what kind of police chief will she want the officers to say she is?

Watch the full interview above.

