Green Bay West High School students honor fallen heroes in 12th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay West High School students paid tribute to fallen heroes during the 12th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Due to rain, the memorial took place inside the gym. There was a moment of silence followed by the national anthem played by the school’s band.

Then, students began walking. Every step, honoring the firefighters killed 21 years ago. They made five laps around the gym while going up and down stairs. The steps are estimated to be 1/10 of the 110 stories climbed by firefighters on that tragic day.

A few students also wore ruck packs weighing 75 lbs. provided by the National Guard.

Autumn Dickie, the Head of the Physical and Health Departments, said she was working at the school when the attacks happened. She was concerned for her students’ safety and for her family.

“Where are my loved ones? What’s going on? Where are the attacks? Is Green Bay on the map? It’s New York, now what’s next? Still to this day, it gives me chills--when you do remember that,” said Dickie.

Dickie wants her students to remember that day. A day, they didn’t live through. She said the stair climb makes things more real for students born after the terror attacks.

It gives them perspective.

“We’re doing this for a reason, not just for assembly. It’s for a reason. It’s for us to remember history and for us to grow from it and keep going on for our future,” said Suabnag Kong, a Junior.

Green Bay Metro Fire was also in attendance. Lt. Shauna Walesh said it’s important for younger generations to never forget the sacrifice of her brothers and sisters on September 11th.

“It’s always a special place in my heart to go to schools where students weren’t alive when 9/11 occurred,” she said.

After a moment of silence, students climbed stairs, some with heavy rucksacks to simulate what New York firefighters carried

