Evers, Michels agree to just one debate in governor’s race
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both campaigns put out a joint statement announcing the agreement on Monday.
In 2018, Evers debated then-Gov. Scott Walker twice in October.
Michels, co-owner of construction company Michels Corp., debated his Republican challengers twice this summer. One was in a traditional debate format and the other was a town hall where questions came from people in the audience.
