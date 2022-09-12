Dominic Hall’s service to veterans continues after his death

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department continues honoring a fallen hero, investigator and military veteran Dominic Hall, after his fierce fight with pancreatic cancer.

“Can’t put into words the kind of person he was. Really an exceptional human being, and he sincerely meant it when he said he was the one to step in and if it prevented someone from suffering or pain, he felt like it was his duty to step in at that time,” Assistant Chief Polly Olson said.

Hall died on September 4, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 33. We’re learning now that even in death, Hall will continue saving the lives of fellow brothers and sisters in arms.

Hall’s cancer was diagnosed in May, 2021. Medical professionals believe it was the result of his exposure to chemicals and contaminants while serving in the U.S. military overseas. Instead of self-pity, his new mission in death is to give veterans in the same position more time with family after an exposure diagnosis.

“He will undoubtedly save lives,” Chelsey Simoni, executive director of HunterSeven Foundation, said.

It’s an oath Hall took when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2007 and it’s an oath he’ll continue honoring after his death.

“This is so true of Dominic, too, you know. So, his last interview, he said, ‘You know, in my heart, I feel that something good is going to come from this, God’s way or not, always. Ultimately, he’s going to use my death to suffer something. I’m offering up my suffering for other people who are sick or suffering. I just know there’s something good that will come from my death because God’s plans are good, not for ill,’” Simoni recalled.

That good, says Simoni, comes in the form of helping veterans like him.

“You helped us create a foundation for what will change our lives -- veteran health outcomes for the rest, the rest of my life.”

From 2007 to 2018, Hall completed multiple deployments to Afghanistan and Japan. In Japan, he responded to the Fukushima nuclear reactor humanitarian crisis in 2011.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Simoni wrote about Hall’s exposure to radiation, burn pit contaminants, as well as propellants found in grenades, bombs and other weapons of mass destruction. Simoni was able to track Hall’s exposure as “Veteran Zero” during his deployments.

“With Dominic, what we did is we put in a few different locations he had served at and we ran it through a specific software program.”

The program then tracked where he was exposed, how long he was exposed, and what contaminants he was exposed to. She says knowing these specifics could help with proper treatment -- faster -- for veterans. “That’s critical because you know there is no one size fits all.”

“It’s literally a plug-and-play. You type in a few pieces of information, you click enter, and it, it does what would take me a year to do and does it within a minute,” Simoni said. “It’s incredible because of what we have done now, and this is solely, solely based off of Dominic Hall.”

A hero who continues to honor that oath of putting others before himself, even in death.

“He said, ‘You know, there’s no amount of money that’s going to bring back me for my kids, that there’s no amount of money that’s going to fill that gap for my family. But hopefully, you know, this story can be used for good and can be used to help other families and other veterans and hopefully make a difference.”

Although Hall is a decorated veteran, who received numerous military awards for his life-saving service overseas, we’re told he always said his greatest accomplishment in life was his family, his wife and two young sons.

His goal while fighting cancer was to see his oldest son off to his first day of school, and he did just that before he died on September 4.

We’re told he wasn’t afraid of dying. Rather, he wanted to make sure his family was taken care of.

And we found out they will be. His boys’ education will be taken care of no matter what path they choose, and the family’s home mortgage will be paid in full.

