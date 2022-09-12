DEJA VU... WET AND WINDY AGAIN FOR YOU!

It’s going to be another wet and breezy day across northeast Wisconsin. At least the rain won’t be as heavy as what we saw over the weekend. Our recent weathermaker, upper level low pressure, will be pushing east through the Great Lakes. As it does, bands of rain will swirl around this storm. The heaviest precipitation will fall north and northwest of Green Bay. Within these steady bands of rain, up to an additional inch of rain is possible, with lighter amounts across eastern Wisconsin.

You’ll also notice how breezy it is today... North winds will be gusting over 30 mph at times this morning. While the wind will slow down gradually through the afternoon, calmer weather won’t return until late tonight.

As we head into tomorrow morning, our skies will clear out. With sunshine returning, our temperatures will respond... After seeing highs in the low to mid 60s today, we’ll rise into the upper 70s tomorrow. More seasonable temperatures are expected through the rest of the week, with not as much rain. There’s some SMALL rain chances from Thursday through Sunday, with the best odds of getting wet in the Northwoods.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: N 15-30 KTS... WAVES 4-8′

TUESDAY: N/NW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Periods of rain. Gusty winds. Continued cool. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Clearing late. A brisk wind. LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Turning sunny. Much warmer with less wind. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A few showers NORTH. HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warm, breezy and turning humid. Maybe a shower NORTH? HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. Isolated storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. Isolated storms. HIGH: 77

