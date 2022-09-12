On the Clock: Packers drop opener against Vikings

By Eric Boynton
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second straight year the Packers dropped the season opener. This time against NFC North foe Minnesota. The best panel in the business breaks down the loss, what went wrong, and where the Packers go from here in the first On the Clock of the 2022 season.

Topics this week include:

  • What makes this year’s loss different than the season opening defeat against New Orleans?
  • Is this life after Davante Adams?
  • Jaire Alexander not shadowing Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson
  • Predictions for Christian Watson’s TD total
  • Who has more sacks in 2022, Za’Darius Smith or Rashan Gary?

