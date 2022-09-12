Brown County holds community meeting on opioid crisis

The community can learn more about the opioid crisis from Brown County officials Monday at Backstage at the Meyer in downtown Green Bay
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County officials are encouraging anyone impacted by the opioid crisis, or wants to learn more about it, to attend a community forum Monday evening.

A listening session at Backstage at the Meyer, 101 S. Washington St., is hosted by Tom Farley, the brother of late actor Chris Farley, who died of a drug overdose. Chris Farley was well-known for his work on Saturday Night Love and the movies “Tommy Boy” and “Beverly Hills Ninja.”

The input session starts at 5 P.M. and runs until 8 P.M.

Brown County officials say it will be a safe space for those to share and listen to how the opioid crisis is impacting lives in our community.

On September 1, Brown County declared the powerful opioid fentanyl a community health crisis. As a result, officials are directing funds to support programs and establishing the Brown County Overdose Task Force.

“My brother died of a drug opioid overdose 25 years ago, and I’m still out here talking about it. I guess that’s what really surprises me is that not only have we not learned about the dangers of these drugs, but the drugs themselves have actually gotten worse,” Tom Farley said.

Joshua Peguero reports the concerns and solutions shared at the meeting on Action 2 News at 10.

Brown County leaders talk to the community about the fentanyl problem

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer
Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Police tape.
Sheboygan shooting under investigation, number of people arrested
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Testimony: School shooter’s home ruled by chaos
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children

Latest News

Protest over outsourcing proposal at U.W.-Oshkosh
UW-Oshkosh nixes outsourcing proposal
Appleton police investigator and U.S. Marine Dominic Hall
Dominic Hall's last mission could extend lives of other veterans
Students at St. Mary's Catholic Middle School see steel wreckage from the World Trade Center
Middle schoolers learn lessons about 9/11
Green Bay West High School students placing stars on 9/11 memorial in gym.
Green Bay West High School students honor fallen heroes in 12th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Emergency drills at Bay Beach Amusement Park