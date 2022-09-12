Brown County holds community meeting on opioid crisis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County officials are encouraging anyone impacted by the opioid crisis, or wants to learn more about it, to attend a community forum Monday evening.

A listening session at Backstage at the Meyer, 101 S. Washington St., is hosted by Tom Farley, the brother of late actor Chris Farley, who died of a drug overdose. Chris Farley was well-known for his work on Saturday Night Love and the movies “Tommy Boy” and “Beverly Hills Ninja.”

The input session starts at 5 P.M. and runs until 8 P.M.

Brown County officials say it will be a safe space for those to share and listen to how the opioid crisis is impacting lives in our community.

On September 1, Brown County declared the powerful opioid fentanyl a community health crisis. As a result, officials are directing funds to support programs and establishing the Brown County Overdose Task Force.

“My brother died of a drug opioid overdose 25 years ago, and I’m still out here talking about it. I guess that’s what really surprises me is that not only have we not learned about the dangers of these drugs, but the drugs themselves have actually gotten worse,” Tom Farley said.

Joshua Peguero reports the concerns and solutions shared at the meeting on Action 2 News at 10.

