On Broadway Inc. is finalist for $90,000 grant for free outdoor concert series

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can vote now for On Broadway Inc. for a chance to get a $90,000 matching grant to present a series of free outdoor concerts.

On Broadway is a non-profit that hosts events for community enrichment projects on Green Bay’s near-west side. It’s one of 36 finalists for the grant.

The winning community organization receives $30,000 a year for three years. On Broadway would use the money for a 10-week series of concerts at Leicht Park along the riverfront starting next year, promising a diverse lineup of talented recording artists.

Voting for the Levitt Amp grants goes through next Wednesday, September 21. You can vote online at levitt.org/vote or text GREEN BAY to 1-866-267-2023.

