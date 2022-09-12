Bay Beach Amusement Park to host first-responder training

You'll see a large police and fire-rescue presence on various days through October 24
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ll notice a heavy police and fire-rescue presence on the north side of Green Bay near Bay Beach over the next couple of months as all Brown County first responders will be taking part in training.

The joint training exercises start this week and continue on various days until October 24 between the hours of 7 A.M. and 4 P.M. Training days will not be announced in advance.

The training will focus on responding to large event incidents where multiple departments get involved.

“Learning how to communicate effectively and organize a response and get everyone there to take care of an incident. That’s something that we’re looking at doing. We’ve had little bits and pieces, and it’s been a little over a year that we’ve been prepping and planning for this,” Lt. Jeff Engelbrecht, Green Bay Police Department, said.

Green Bay police say they’ve worked with other departments before but not to this extent.

On training days, you can expect temporary closures of the intersection of N. Irwin Ave. and East Shore Dr., all of Bay Beach Amusement Park, and the path along the park. It will not impact visitors to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

All Brown County first responders will take part in training over the next two months

Emergency drills at Bay Beach Amusement Park