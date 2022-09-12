Attorney General, officials celebrate two years of Speak Up Speak Out tip line

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of kids around Wisconsin continue to take advantage of the Speak Up, Speak Out tip line. Attorney General Josh Kaul celebrated the two year mark by making a stop at Horace Mann Middle School.

The tip line works because it gives students a specific way to speak up when they see a threat or feel threatened themselves. It allows them to get help and avoid any potential danger.

The primary goal of the line is to provide safety for schools everywhere. It gives students easier access to report possible threats, where quicker reports could save lives.

“When there can be an early intervention, before somebody moves along the pathway to violence, that can help prevent us from getting anywhere close to violence,” says Josh Kaul, Attorney General, Wisconsin.

All tips remain anonymous. School leaders work with law enforcement to resolve the threat.

They say success is only possible through good communication.

“Communication is a two-way street, not just from the schools to home, but homes to school,” Cale Bushman, Director of Pupil Services, Wausau School District. “And to make sure that folks are contacting us if they have concerns, have problems, have things that they’re wondering about, we’re here to support and help as much as possible.”

Since the line launched in September 2020, 438 schools have made at least one tip. Over the past year, the Office of School Safety contacted more than 200 schools about a potential tip. About half of them were referred to law enforcement.

The most common tip was related to bullying.

“I feel comfortable and happy every single day when a student provides that information and that we can help them,” says Susan Whitstone, Deputy Director, Office of School Safety, Wisconsin Department of Justice.

With the success of the line, the state expects the number of tips to increase over time...which is exactly what they are looking for.

“As there are positive results as a student sees that it works, they talk to their friends about and word gets out,” says Kaul.

Speak Up Speak Out has analysts available 24/7 to assist with any tip, as they encourage all students to report any risk of danger that they notice.

Reports can be made here or call 1-800-697-8761.

