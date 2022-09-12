Attorney continues appeal for late convicted Silver Cliff campers killer

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney for a late convicted murderer continues to work to get the conviction overturned.

Attorney Ana L. Babcock filed a brief Sept. 9 on behalf of the late Raymand L. Vannieuwenhoven. Babcock claims her late client’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated.

Vannieuwenhoven was 85 when he died in prison. He was serving two life sentencing for the 1976 killings of David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys at McClintock Park in Silver Cliff in Marinette County. Schuldes and Matheys had been camping when they were attacked at the park. An autopsy showed Schuldes, 25, was shot in the neck and died instantly. Matheys, 24, was sexually assaulted then shot twice. Her body was found in a wooded area outside the park. Evidence from the sexual assault was submitted, including DNA.

Vannieuwenhoven was 39-years-old when he committed the killings. He lived free for 42 years before his arrest. He raised a family and worked a job. That’s until a DNA hit linked him to the cold case.

How investigators obtained Vannieuwenhoven’s DNA is at the center of the appeal.

In March 2019, officers went to Vannieuwhenhoven’s home in an effort to obtain his DNA. They had him fill out a survey about local policing. They had him seal the envelope. Investigators submitted the DNA from the envelope to the crime lab to compare to DNA from one of the victims. It was a match.

Vannieuwenhoven stated he did not consent to giving a DNA sample and the search and seizure “went beyond the scope of any alleged consent.”

A circuit court denied a motion in the case, saying Vannieuwenhoven allowed the officer into his home and voluntarily completed the survey and sealed the envelope.

In July 2021, a jury found Vannieuwnehoven guilty of the killings and he was sentenced to life in prison.

On May 24, 2022, Vannieuwenhoven filed a notice of appeal. He died in prison on June 17.

Babcock is still working to get the case appealed. The document filed Sept. 9 claims DNA reveals highly sensitive information and Vannieuwenhoven had expectation of privacy with his DNA.

“As an initial matter, Vannieuwenhoven does not claim a privacy interest in the envelope itself. The Fourth Amendment was triggered once law enforcement extracted Vannieuwenhoven’s saliva and DNA from the envelope. A second search occurred when the government analyzed the DNA,” reads Babcock’s filing.

The document continues, “Assuming Vannieuwenhoven gave some form of consent, a reasonable person would not have understood this exchange as giving consent to extract Vannieuwenhoven’s DNA and to sequence it to generate a DNA profile. A reasonable person would have thought he was consenting to police taking the completed, signed, and sealed survey to the Sheriff, as he was told.”

The attorney is asking the appeals court to reverse the judgment of conviction.

The state’s response to the brief is due Oct. 10.

