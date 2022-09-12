3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How do take your pills?

A study finds your body's position affects how quickly medicine is absorbed by your body
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - How do you take prescription pills?

Brad Spakowitz has details from a John Hopkins University study that shows how your body’s position influences how quickly pills dissolve and enter your bloodstream. Learn the best position to get the best absorption -- and the worst position that slows how the medicine breaks down.

Plus, plenty of Astro Extras: Updates on the Artemis moon mission, the Mars helicopter, and the BlueWalker 3 cell phone satellite.

A study finds body posture affects how quickly medicine works
