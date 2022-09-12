1st suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first of three suspects accused in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl more than two years ago will spend 25 years in prison for her killing, a Dane Co. judge ruled Monday.

In addition to the 25-year prison sentence for the first-degree reckless homicide conviction stemming from her death, Andre Brown was given 15 additional years for an attempted homicide conviction stemming from the same shooting. The two sentences will be served consecutively, putting the total at 40 years behind bars, to be followed by 25 years combined of extended supervision.

Brown, 22, is the first of three suspects in the killing of Anisa Scott to be sentenced. The other man convicted so far in the shooting that led to Scott’s death, Perion Carreon, 21, is set to be sentenced next Monday. He has also been convicted of first-degree reckless homicide, party to a crime, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.

The third man charged in the August 2020 shooting, Jerry Ward, has a motion hearing set for the same day as Carreon’s hearing. His trial is slated to begin in November. While both other defendants pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge, Ward, 19, faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge, party to a crime, in addition to the attempted first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime, charge.

According to prosecutors, Anisa was found shot in the front passenger seat of a car that had multiple bullet holes. She was unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The 11-year-old girl was taken off life support at 11 a.m. the next morning.

The Madison Police Department previously indicated that Anisa was not likely the intended target and that the suspects had been shooting at the driver.

The driver of the car, identified as Christopher Carthans, told officers that Anisa was his girlfriend’s daughter. Carthans added he had been driving on East Washington Avenue when he heard glass breaking and realized someone was shooting at the vehicle. He said he immediately pulled over and called 911 after seeing Anisa was injured.

Using city and state traffic cameras, MPD investigators concluded that seven to eight shots were fired from the Kia Optima at the car Anisa was in.

