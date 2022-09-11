Sheboygan shooting under investigation, number of people arrested

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 2500 block of S. Business Dr. around 11:23 p.m. Saturday. Police confirming with Action 2 News that the scene was at the parking lot of Lakeshore Lanes.

Witnesses tell police two groups of people were involved in a fight and people in both groups started shooting.

One person involved in the incident, received two non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Police say a number of people were arrested and taken to the police department. Two men from each group were taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Facility on criminal charges. All are Sheboygan men with ages 26, 27, 30 and 31 years old.

Two men were released pending further investigation.

Two firearms used in the shooting are now in police custody.

Police believe there are more witnesses. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at (920) 459-3333.

