RAIN STICKS AROUND TO START THE WORK WEEK

A slow moving weather maker will continue to produce rainy, cool, and breezy conditions around the area through Monday night. Brighter skies and milder air is set to return by midweek.

Rain potential through Monday night (WBAY)

For tonight... areas of rain will continue and lows will be mainly in the 50s. Some wind gusts may be over 30 mph at times.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, wet, and cool. Look for highs in the 60s. Some wind gusts may once again be over 30 mph at times.

Rain will taper off from west to east Monday night and that will set the stage for lots of sunshine on Tuesday. Highs pop back into the 70s once the sun returns.

Milder air does appear more likely than not for the end of the work week and next week. Confidence in rain and thunder chances are somewhat low later in the week. Some showers may affect northern areas Thursday as a warm front pushes through the region... things are a bit muddled after that. We’re going to keep a chance for at least some showers or t-showers going Friday through Sunday... but look for changes as data become more clear over the coming days.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY

MONDAY: NNE 15-30 KTS... WAVES 3-6′

TUESDAY: NW/W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TONIGHT: Areas of rain. Thunder possible. Breezy. LOW: 56

MONDAY: Areas of rain. Breezy & cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Turning sunny. Much warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. A little cooler. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers NORTH. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower. HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a few showers or t-showers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of a few showers or t-showers. HIGH: 76

