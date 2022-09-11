Packers host 3rd Annual Exceptional Abilities Challenge at Titletown

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 100 athletes of different abilities came together for the third annual exceptional abilities challenge Saturday.

The event took place at Titletown Park for the first time since 2019. It was canceled for the last two years due to the global pandemic.

There were 12 teams from across the state this year. The event serves as a qualifier for teams to compete in the Special Olympics state tournament.

“We have some new teams that haven’t competed in the past and we have some who have been here who know how the game is run. All flag football teams love to compete and they’re out here getting competitive and having a good time,” said Ryan Fencl, Packers Football Outreach Manager.

Organizers say win or lose, there are always a lot of smiles on and off the field.

