OUR WET WEEKEND CONTINUES...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies are cloudy across northeast Wisconsin. More light rain is falling across eastern Wisconsin. With the gray skies and a breezy north wind, temperatures will struggle to rise through the 60s. Our temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than normal for the middle of September.

As an upper level storm system tracks into the lower Great Lakes, we’ll get heavier rain and embedded thunderstorms tonight and through tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected, but the soaking rain may cause some standing water in low-lying spots and areas with poor drainage. While much of east central Wisconsin will see 1-3″ of additional rainfall through Monday night, our flooding threat will be minimized since this rain event will be stretched out over a longer period of time. Look for the showers to wrap up early Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week ahead is looking seasonably warm with highs in the 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with perhaps some more wet weather on Thursday and again on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TOMORROW

TODAY: N 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

MONDAY: NE 15-30 KTS... WAVES 3-7′

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Periods of rain. A cool breeze. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: A soaking rain. Thunder possible. Breezy at times. LOW: 58

MONDAY: Overcast again. More rain. Still breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: An early shower LAKESIDE. Sunshine returns. Warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A little cooler. HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers NORTH. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Humid and breezy. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 77

