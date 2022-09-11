Jefferson, Vikings beat Packers 23-7 for O’Connell’s 1st win

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Justin Jefferson started his third season with Minnesota by smashing rival Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 victory over the Packers.

That gave new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell a win in his first game.

Jefferson set an all-time Vikings receiving record with 158 yards in the first half.

Aaron Rodgers found his first game without Davante Adams to be a struggle.

The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers fell flat in their opener for the second straight season. Rodgers had two turnovers.

