Drunk driver hits Fond du Lac Police’s squad car

Fond du Lac police squad car hit by drunk driver(Fond du Lac Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say an unoccupied police squad car was struck by drunk driver around 3:46 AM on Sunday.

The incident happened in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center on 63 Western Avenue.

The driver that hit the squad car is a 27-year-old male from Fond du Lac, he was later arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense.

Both vehicles involved needed to be towed at the scene due to the damage.

The Fond du Lac police are still investigating the crash.

