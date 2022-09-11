Cadets gather in Oshkosh for Aerospace Education Weekend

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Cadets from across the state traveled to Oshkosh Saturday for aerospace education weekend.

Eighty cadets with the Civil Air Patrol, ages 12 to 20, will spend the weekend constructing model rockets, flying drones, balloons, and airplanes at Wittman Airport.

These young ‘Top Guns’ were able to take flight in some real airplanes as well.

“What the cadets get to do with that is they get with a cap pilot, they get instructions on various different aspects of a flight of aerodynamics, aircraft control maneuvers and they actually get hands-on time flying the aircraft and practicing the maneuvers they’ve been taught,” said Col. Patrick Gaylord, Wisconsin Wing Commander.

The Civil Air Patrol has been saving lives for more than 80 years.

