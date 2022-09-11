Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure

Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer
Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer(Appleton Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton police announced on Facebook Saturday that Investigator Dominic Hall passed away from pancreatic cancer on September 4, 2022 while surrounded by family.

Doctors directly attribute Hall’s cancer to exposure to chemicals from nuclear reactors and burn pits while serving in the military.

Hall was a five-year veteran of the Appleton Police Department.

Prior to serving in law enforcement, Hall had a distinguished career in multiple branches of the US military.

Once returning to Northeast Wisconsin, still listed as a Green Beret, he became a police officer and quickly became a pillar for the Appleton Police Department.

Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2021, and remained in high spirits during the aggressive treatment plan.

He lived to celebrate his 33rd birthday, and see his oldest son off to his first day of school.

Hall sought to seek awareness for those suffering from burn pit exposure in the military, saying: “If through my suffering, I can raise awareness to toxic exposures from overseas and can save another family and give their children another day with their dad, I’m happy to suffer. If not me, then who?”

