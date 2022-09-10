COOLER & WETTER THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Location, location, location affects how much rain you see, how often you see it, and how hot or cool it will be
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front pushes in from the west tonight and it will increase our rain chances to the northwest of the Fox Valley overnight. Lows will range from the mid 50s to low and mid 60s. Our weekend is looking unsettled as a slow moving weather maker lingers in the area.

Spotty rain showers will be ongoing Saturday morning with some heavier and more widespread rain developing later in the day. Periods of rain continue Saturday night, Sunday, and into Monday. Temperatures will vary quite a bit on Saturday with northern areas only making it to around 60° while we could be close to 80° south and east of Lake Winnebago. Some locations in our area may end up with 1″ to 3″ of rain (or more) by Monday night.

Highs Sunday and Monday will be much cooler than what we’ve experienced recently... most will stay in the 60s. It looks like we’ll dry out and warm up for a few days by the middle of next week. More 70s are likely, and we may not be done with the 80s just yet.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY?

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: N 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-5′

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Some showers develop northwest of the Fox Valley. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Cooler. Chance of AM showers, some steady rain during the PM. HIGH: 70 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Areas of rain... heavy at times. HIGH: 65 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Early showers possible, then turning sunny. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Warmer with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A stray shower? HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81

