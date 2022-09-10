RAIN DEVELOPS TODAY AND CONTINUES INTO SUN. & MON.

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
More rain on the way
By Keith Gibson
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
We’ve made it to the weekend and that means another round of rain is on the way. We just can’t break this wet weekend pattern, can we?

Rain potential through Monday night
Rain potential through Monday night(WBAY)

Scattered showers are possible this morning but some steady rain is more likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will range from near 60 in the NORTH to the upper 70s in the far SOUTHEAST. The Fox Valley should be near 70° plus or minus. Keep the umbrella on standby all day long because at some point you’ll need it.

Showers stick around tonight for some of us. Look for lows mainly in the 50s.

There will likely be some showers around Sunday morning. Additional rain is expected to develop during the afternoon and evening, some of which may become heavy at times. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s for most of us.

Wet, breezy, and cool conditions linger into Monday too. Highs stay in the 60s.

The sun returns on Tuesday and temperatures are going to push back into the 70s. Things look pretty good for the middle of the week but a few more showers may return by Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY & MONDAY

SATURDAY: SW/NNE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: N 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered AM showers, some steady rain during the PM. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Areas of rain linger. LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Areas of rain... heavy at time during the PM & evening. HIGH: 65 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Breezy & cool.. HIGH: 64 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Early showers possible, then turning sunny. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & pleasant. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 78

