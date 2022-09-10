RAIN CONTINUES THROUGH MONDAY

Steady rain will continue across eastern Wisconsin along with cloudy skies through the night. Look for lows mainly in the 50s, although some upper 40s are possible across the FAR NORTH. There will likely be some showers around Sunday morning... especially through the Fox Valley towards Lake Michigan.

Highs on Sunday will be cool once again. Most of us will stay in the mid 60s, but upper 60s are possible NORTH where we may spot a few peeks of sunshine. Additional, heavier rain is expected to develop during the afternoon and evening and it will continue overnight. A north-northeast breeze will pick up as well... gusting to 25 mph Sunday and 30 mph Monday.

Monday’s forecast is similar to Sunday’s with plenty of clouds and continuing rain. Showers should finally begin to wrap up Monday night. Rain totals will vary quite a bit over the next several days. Some northern areas may only see 0.1″ to 0.25″ while we’re expecting 1.5″ to 2.5″ around the Fox Valley. Some to the south/east of Lake Winnebago could receive 3″ or more through this event. Watch for standing water in low-lying areas, but widespread flooding is not expected given the long duration of the rain.

The sun returns on Tuesday and temperatures are going to push back into the 70s. Things look pretty good for the middle of the week but a few more showers may return by Friday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

SUNDAY: NNE 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-6′

MONDAY: NNE 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 4-6′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Rain showers likely. LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Areas of rain... heavy at times during the PM & evening. HIGH: 65 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain... heaviest SOUTH. Breezy & cool. HIGH: 64 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Turning sunny, warmer, and less breezy. An early shower? HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, but slightly cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. A stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Feeling a bit humid. HIGH: 79

