Operation Football: Week Four

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A pair of rivalry games highlight another busy Friday night of high school football. That includes Kimberly outlasting Appleton North in our Game of the Week. Plus, Bay Port knocked off Pulaski in FRCC action as well. A pair of big time match-ups in the Packerland featuring four undefeated squads.

Above is part one of this week’s Operation Football. The second part will play below.

Check out the scores from week four around the state of Wisconsin.

Abbotsford 63, Iola-Scandinavia 27

Alma/Pepin 51, Eleva-Strum 6

Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 6

Amherst 31, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 28

Arrowhead 17, Waukesha West 7

Assumption 51, Marathon 20

Auburndale 29, Hurley 8

Augusta 36, Whitehall 7

Badger 35, Wilmot Union 0

Bangor 57, Necedah 0

Baraboo 27, Holmen 0

Bay Port 23, Pulaski 7

Belleville 41, Southwestern 8

Beloit Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 14

Boyceville 35, Colfax 7

Brookfield Central 37, West Allis Nathan Hale 0

Brookfield East 28, Marquette University 21

Cambria-Friesland 28, Johnson Creek 22

Cameron 36, Bloomer 8

Campbellsport 47, North Fond du Lac 7

Cashton 52, Riverdale 0

Catholic Memorial 28, Pewaukee 26

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Reedsville 6

Cedarburg 20, Slinger 17

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43, Barron 8

Colby 48, Loyal 8

Coleman 52, Pardeeville 6

Columbus 34, Lake Mills 7

Crandon 38, Tomahawk 0

Crivitz 23, Clintonville 18

Cumberland 46, Spooner 30

Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

De Pere 47, Green Bay East 0

Delavan-Darien 35, Whitewater 6

Dodgeville 20, River Valley 14

Durand 17, Neillsville/Granton 12

Eau Claire North 21, Superior 0

Edgerton 37, East Troy 0

Elcho/White Lake 48, Bowler/Gresham 6

Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19

Flambeau 38, Chequamegon 14

Fox Valley Lutheran 24, Xavier 15

Freedom 47, Seymour 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Black River Falls 28

Germantown 33, Menomonee Falls 27

Grafton 12, Whitnall 7

Green Bay Southwest 35, Green Bay Preble 19

Greendale 45, South Milwaukee 8

Hamilton 72, West Allis Central 0

Hartford Union 38, West Bend East 7

Highland 33, Boscobel 16

Hilbert 42, Random Lake 21

Homestead 34, Nicolet 7

Hortonville 40, Appleton West 8

Howards Grove 40, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Iowa-Grant 8, Hillsboro 6

Janesville Parker 35, Janesville Craig 33

Kaukauna 28, Oshkosh North 21

Kenosha Indian Trail 48, Kenosha Tremper 12

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 55, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Kettle Moraine 38, Oconomowoc 3

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 41, Waupun 6

Kewaskum 27, Port Washington 26

Kewaunee 49, Oconto 0

Kiel 37, Roncalli 12

Kimberly 17, Appleton North 0

Laconia 21, Lomira 14

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Big Foot 0

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 36, Sevastopol 0

Lincoln 22, Lake Holcombe 16

Little Chute 35, New London 0

Lodi 37, Turner 36

Luther 35, Royall 8

Luxemburg-Casco 23, Winneconne 7

Madison Memorial 63, Madison East 20

Manawa 40, Nekoosa 28

Markesan 52, Dodgeland 16

Marshall 20, Clinton 18

Marshfield 44, D.C. Everest 29

Mayville 48, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 20

McFarland 75, Jefferson 7

Medford Area 38, Lakeland 14

Melrose-Mindoro 39, Blair-Taylor 0

Menasha 73, Green Bay West 0

Menomonie 20, Chippewa Falls 14

Merrill 36, Antigo 0

Milton 31, Sun Prairie West 14

Milwaukee Madison 32, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Milwaukee Vincent 20, Milwaukee Pulaski 18

Mishicot 16, Peshtigo 0

Mondovi 50, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Monroe 41, Evansville 0

Mosinee 55, Ashland 14

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 33, Sauk Prairie 14

Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 7

Muskego 42, Waukesha North 7

Naperville Central, Ill. 44, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 8

Neenah 38, Fond du Lac 20

New Berlin Eisenhower 56, Pius XI Catholic 0

New Berlin West 28, Wauwatosa West 24

New Richmond 14, Eau Claire Memorial 10

North Crawford 30, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 14

Northwestern 36, St. Croix Falls 28

Notre Dame 48, Sheboygan South 0

Oakfield 26, Kickapoo/LaFarge 22

Oconto Falls 52, Northland Pines 10

Onalaska 34, La Crosse Central 0

Oregon 28, Watertown 21

Oshkosh West 24, Appleton East 19

Pittsville 26, Pacelli 12

Potosi/Cassville 34, Mineral Point 27

Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0

Racine Case 28, Kenosha Bradford 7

Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Shoreland Lutheran 7

Randolph 42, Deerfield 18

Reedsburg Area 30, La Crosse Logan 15

Rhinelander 14, Hayward 0

Rice Lake 44, Amery 6

River Falls 27, Hudson 14

River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7

Saint Croix Central 28, Osceola 0

Sheboygan North 21, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 60, Cudahy 7

Somerset 16, Prescott 8

Southern Door 6, Bonduel 0

Spring Valley 27, Glenwood City 12

St. Marys Springs 42, Omro 6

Stoughton 28, Fort Atkinson 21

Stratford 21, Shiocton 7

Sturgeon Bay 49, Marinette 27

Sun Prairie East 42, Beaver Dam 0

Suring 28, Gillett 26

Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28

Two Rivers 47, Brillion 0

Verona Area 13, Middleton 7

Waterford 41, Union Grove 22

Waunakee 19, Monona Grove 6

Wausau West 34, Kingsford, Mich. 14

Wausaukee 26, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 20

West De Pere 43, Ashwaubenon 20

Westosha Central 35, Burlington 30

Whitefish Bay 13, West Bend West 7

Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield Area 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 22, Greenfield 21

Wrightstown 55, Waupaca 27

