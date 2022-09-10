Green Bay family displaced following early morning fire, investigation underway

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire on 921 Mather St. around 3:42 a.m. Saturday. Crews managed to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes of arrival.

The family of four was able to get out safely. Their pets were also rescued, however, one firefighter was injured.

The house received damages estimated to be $100,000. The Red Cross will be helping the family.

The origin of the fire is under investigation.

Green Bay Metro Fire was assisted by the Green Bay Police Department, WPS, the Brown County Dispatch Center, DPW and the Red Cross.

