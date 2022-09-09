WATCH: Small Towns Special highlights the people of Northeast Wisconsin

Jeff Alexander looks back at some of our viewers' favorite Small Towns reports and peoples' inspiring journeys, with some updates on their stories, too.
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Small Towns with Jeff Alexander is a series that highlights the people and places that make Northeast Wisconsin a special place.

Jeff and videojournalist Michael Bergman put together a half-hour special of reports and a brand new music video for the “Small Towns” anthem written and performed by Lane Ludtke.

Watch the full special in the video above.

Small Towns reports air every Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Watch all the Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

