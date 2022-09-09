I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

Truck drivers from Oconto and Marinette counties were killed in a crash on I-43 in Ozaukee County
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.

Authorities are investigating what caused Christensen to leave the northbound lanes.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-43 in the town of Belgium for almost 7 hours, including 4 hours of full lane closures.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

