Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital.

At about 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue.

Police say an employee reported she was approached by a man and woman and hit in the head with a handgun. Her car was stolen.

Police tracked the stolen vehicle and found it at a home in the 400 block of Scott Drive. Officers believed the suspects swapped out the original license plates with plates stolen from another vehicle parked near the home where the victim’s car was found.

Brown County deputies spotted two people walking on South Taylor Street just north of Western Avenue near the train tracks. The suspects were taken into custody.

Officers found a bag near the track that contained a metal fake firearm that was believed to have been used in the carjacking.

Police did not identify the victim or the suspects.

The suspects are facing the following charges:

Take Vehicle w/o Consent While Threaten Force/Possess Weapon

Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent

Aggravated Battery-Intend Bodily Harm

Receiving Stolen Property

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

If you have additional information, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case # 22-249455. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867) or go online at www.432stop.com.

