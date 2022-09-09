Suspect in fatal Waukesha Christmas parade attack withdraws insanity plea

Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County Court on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County Court on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday.

Darrell Brooks, 40, appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha.

Brooks had changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June.

After the announcement on the plea change, the defense asked that the jury status hearing for Friday be rescheduled. The judge agreed and pushed the hearing to Sept. 19.

