SUMMER-LIKE WARMTH FRIDAY, COOLER & WETTER WEEKEND

We’re going to wrap up this week on a warm, summer-like note. Look for highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s with hazy sunshine. Southwesterly breezes between 10 and 20 mph will stick around as will the humidity. No problems are expected for high school football this evening with kickoff temperatures in the 70s.

Operation Football Forecast (WBAY)

A cold front pushes in from the west tonight and it will increase our rain chances late. Lows will range from the mid 50s to low and mid 60s. Winds turn northeasterly late.

Our weekend is looking unsettled as a slow moving weather maker develops. A band of showers is expected Saturday but some heavier rain is possible Sunday into Monday as an area of low pressure swirls around the Great Lakes region. Depending on how things set up, some locations in our area may end up with 1″ to 3″ of rain (or more) by Monday night. Cooler 60s may be the best we can do Sunday and Monday with the storm system lingering around.

Rain potential through Monday night (WBAY)

It looks like we’ll dry out and warm up for a few days by the middle of next week. More 70s are likely and we may not be done with the 80s just yet.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FRIDAY

FRIDAY: SSW 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine. Warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Some showers develop. Turning cooler. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Areas of rain. HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy. Areas of rain, some heavy? HIGH: 65 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy. Areas of rain possible. HIGH: 66 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Early showers possible. Turning sunny. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 80

