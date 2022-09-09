SOAKING RAIN LIKELY THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The weekend brings a cold front and on-and-off rain, maybe some thunderstorms
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wildfire smoke lingers overhead through the night and Friday. It led to the moon taking on a reddish-orange tint and will lead to more filtered sunshine on Friday. This wildfire smoke is elevated enough where it should NOT cause any serious respiratory issues for those with various health ailments.

Higher humidity will lead to a warmer night with lows in the 60s. Aside from the smoke, we’ll see mostly sunny skies on Friday. Highs will get back into the 80s once again. Clouds will increase across central and northern Wisconsin during the afternoon, and rain showers will be possible there by the evening. The rest of eastern Wisconsin will see that rain arrive on Saturday.

Look for thickening clouds Saturday morning, with showers and isolated thunderstorms developing. The on and off rain will continue from Saturday night through Monday. There’s potential for some soaking rainfall (1.5″ or more) across much of the area over that time. Temperatures will be cooling down with highs in the 70s on Saturday, followed by some 60s on Sunday and Monday. We’ll start to dry back out for the middle of next week and afternoon temperatures will warm back into the 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

FRIDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

SATURDAY: NW/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise, clear. A warm night. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: More smoky sun. Warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Showers develop... Maybe thunder? HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Periods of rain. A few thunderstorms? HIGH: 65 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 68 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds with seasonable temperatures. An early sprinkle? HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Slightly warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. An isolated shower? HIGH: 78

