High-speed chase, escaped dog tied up traffic on Highway 151 in Dodge County

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County deputies engaged in a high-speed chase followed by a very different kind of pursuit, tying up traffic on Highway 151 Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office: Just after 2 o’clock a deputy stopped a 42-year-old Columbus man for speeding on Madison Rd. in the town of Beaver Dam. The driver sped off from the traffic stop into the city of Beaver Dam. He turned north on Highway 151 at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

A sheriff’s lieutenant laid out road spikes that eventually stopped the Columbus man on 151 north of Highway 33. Without further incident, the man was arrested for felony fleeing and felony OWI.

But then his dog escaped from the vehicle, “causing issues with traffic in both the northbound and southbound lanes” of the highway, the sheriff’s office said. The dog was finally rounded up and given to the owner.

