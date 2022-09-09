Court records: Brown County Jail inmate had help in escape

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning new information about the Brown County Jail escape as the inmate who was recaptured earlier this week made his initial hearing Friday.

Justin Dietrich and another inmate, Justice Thibodeaux, were the last two to face a court commissioner.

Prosecutors say Dietrich escaped through the kitchen area with help from Thibodeaux. He hid in a metal kitchen cart that Thibodeaux helped to push to a non-secure part of the jail so Dietrich could escape through the loading dock Monday. Court documents say the escape was caught on surveillance video.

Dietrich was free for about 36 hours between Monday morning and late Tuesday night. He was recaptured by the Brown County Drug Task Force with assistance from a police K9.

After his capture, Dietrich told deputies he started planning the escape after getting a bad letter from his girlfriend and admitted receiving help.

“The defendant confessed to escaping from the Brown County Jail. We don’t think he was a public safety risk when he escaped, but certainly, his actions from escaping demonstrates he wasn’t going to comply with court order,” prosecutors told the court.

A court commissioner set Dietrich’s bond at $20,000 on a charge of escaping criminal arrest, which could lead to 6 years in a state prison. As we’ve reported, he’s serving a probation sentence until mid-December for domestic violence disorderly conduct and was also being held on bond while facing drug charges.

Thibodeaux is charged with conspiracy to harbor or aid a felon, which carries up to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Justin Dietrich made his initial appearance after being recaptured

