American Dreamer: Living Life in Limbo

Part One of our American Dreamer report can be found here

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been ten years since the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program went into effect.

It’s the federal program that made it possible for children, brought to the U.S. illegally, to stay in the country.

In recent years the program has faced many battles in court, leaving the futures of Servando Garcia and so many others like him uncertain.

“This is where I was raised, always in Kewaunee County,” said Garcia. Garcia didn’t learn he was an undocumented immigrant until he was a teenager. “I was 15 and excited to go and start Drivers Ed. and then I found out I was ineligible,” said Garcia.

He was born in Mexico and came to the United States on a visa at 4 months old. “This was home,” said Garcia. “I thought I was born here. My parents never wanted to tell me about it because they were afraid of how I would react.”

But Garcia didn’t react, rather he pushed forward and applied for DACA. “It was during that time Obama came out with DACA and that made me eligible to get employment authorization and a Social Security number,” said Garcia. “I was able to have a status here where I could work and study and get my license.”

It was an immediate sigh of relief for the then-teenager wanting so badly to just fit in with his peers. “I was in tears because I thought finally, I am able to move forward. I am able to work, go to college and follow the American dream,” said Garcia.

However, the relief was short-lived as DACA could end at any time. Milwaukee immigration attorney John Sesini says the future of DACA is still uncertain as a lawsuit plays out in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“It was basically brought on by several states saying Obama exceeded his authority in implementing DACA,” said Sesini. “So that’s the uncertainty. Is this judge in the appellate court going to find the Obama administration did go above their power by implementing the DACA program?”

If that were to become reality and DACA were terminated, Sesini says DACA recipients could “be placed in removal proceedings and many would not have a defense to stop removal from the U.S.”

More than 600,000 people are currently enrolled in DACA, including individuals here in Northeast Wisconsin. Sesini says he often visits Casa Alba Melanie in Green Bay for free consultations. “Some of the more interesting cases come from the Green Bay area,” said Sesini.

At his office in Milwaukee, he said he gets about 10 consults a week and that he’s “lucky to help 3 or 4.” However, he didn’t think after all these years that DACA recipients would still be waiting. “It’s outrageous that something hasn’t been done to provide some type of permanent legal status to these individuals,” said Sesini.

The DACA program does not offer a pathway to citizenship for recipients. “And it doesn’t mean residency,” said Sesini. “Before you get to citizenship, you have to have permanent residency. There’s no pathway right now to even obtain permanent residency for DACA recipients, and as you know, in July of last year, they put a hold on processing of new applications.”

That hold on processing new applications remains in place as the lawsuit plays out in court. Because Garcia is already a DACA recipient, he can continue to reapply until the program is terminated.

“And who knows, you get a new administration who wants to be a bit tougher on these issues and it affects these people,” said Sesini.

Meanwhile, many DACA recipients try to continue life as normal by pursuing higher education, but without the help of federal loans because of their undocumented status DACA recipients can’t apply for FAFSA or financial aid.

“Since I wasn’t eligible for loans, it was scholarships and working to complete education,” said Garcia. “It’s always a big barrier just wondering how I am going to pay for school.”

Jeff Rafn, president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC), said it’s been that way for a long time.

“There have been a number of attempts to change it but never made it through,” said Rafn. “At one point there was the DREAM act. The three heads of higher institutions -- St. Norbert College, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and NWTC -- put an opinion article out saying folks should have financial aid.”

That DREAM Act back in 2010, which would have provided a permanent pathway for DACA recipients to become residents and citizens of the U.S., never made it off the Senate floor. It failed to reach the 60-vote majority. “There’s talk that if it were a private vote, we would be over 60, but that is where it is,” said Sesini.

The failed vote left hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients in limbo.

“That’s the most controversial question: ‘Well, the DACA student isn’t here legally, so we shouldn’t be spending taxpayer dollars on them,’ but what we often forget is his parents and himself may be working in other ways and paying taxes,” said Rafn.

Undocumented immigrants pay taxes by applying for a Tax ID number.

“Who do you think is keeping social security afloat? All undocumented immigrants paying into social security, can’t get it if they don’t have a green card and they pay into systems. If that isn’t a Ponzi scheme, I don’t know what is,” said Sesini. “I have 65-year-olds, here for 30-40 years, who will not see a dime unless they get legal.”

Even if taxes are paid, DACA recipients are still considered non-residents, meaning if they went to a state school they would have to pay out-of-state tuition. But private or community colleges charge the same price. After graduating as a first-generation college student from St. Norbert College, Garcia went to NWTC for its paramedic program.

“They worked with me and figured out how to pay for classes and apply for scholarships,” said Garcia. “They really helped me out.”

Last year, Garcia won an outstanding program student award for his “exceptional academic achievement and contributions in the paramedic program.”

“Why wouldn’t we want a hardworking, dedicated individual who wants to improve themselves and increase skill level? Why wouldn’t we want them to be in our country?” said Rafn.

In fact, Rafn said the community college likely has more students just like Garcia at NWTC.

“You wonder how many DACA students have needs not being met at all, where we could have at least helped through our own wraparound services, so you have to admire the ones that go through the college,” said Rafn.

When asked what needs to change from an academic level, Rafn said, “I don’t think it’s education side. I think it’s political side.”

Sesini agreed that it comes down to politics.

“Yes, in my opinion, it’s shameful these politicians play games with young people’s lives,” said Sesini. “You need people who have influence to influence the politicians, that’s just the way it is. People need to vote and get people out who don’t want to govern or have a common-sense approach to immigration reform. It doesn’t mean everyone gets to stay here, but some common-sense approach.”

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson of Oshkosh said that common-sense approach includes securing the border before tackling DACA. “We have to take the first step. We have to resecure the border. One of the many tragedies about what the Biden administration has done is they set back that possibility, I don’t know how long. Maybe we can gain control of the border quickly with bipartisan support and then we can actually address that, but again, it’s not going to work to grant amnesty to people without securing the border because you will see those numbers skyrocket. This will just repeat time and time again and probably get worse and worse and worse,” said Johnson.

On Wednesday, August 25, the Biden administration revealed a new, 453-page rule designed to codify DACA and strengthen it against legal challenges. However, it doesn’t take effect until October 31, and it doesn’t create a permanent path to citizenship for young Dreamers.

Sesini says he doesn’t think there’s going to be much change soon when it comes to DACA, but he keeps fighting because he “doesn’t want to see these people get deported.” Eventually, he said, he sees it going to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“There were times where I just think of giving up because we are spending so much money for something that is not guaranteed,” said Garcia. “But my parents said that sometimes you only have one chance at something, and I was given the chance to go to school and I was going to take advantage of it.”

So, Garcia will keep chasing his “American Dream” until he’s told otherwise.

“You just have to trust the process,” said Garcia. “If I work hard, follow the law and am an active member of the community, then one day I will have the same rights as fellow classmates and fellow community members.”

Right now, Garcia is working as a paramedic for a local rescue service, he’s a teaching assistant for the EMS program at NWTC, he’s on the ethics board at a local hospital, and he’s taking courses to become a nurse in hopes of getting into medical school one day and becoming a doctor.

Although he’s living life in limbo, he said he will continue to chase the American Dream, just like hundreds of thousands of other DACA recipients in the nation.

It’s something we all strive for every day.

