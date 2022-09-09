6 men arrested in Oshkosh prostitution sting

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police arrested six men in an undercover prostitution sting in Oshkosh.

Oshkosh Police’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, detectives, and officers took part in the investigation on the north side of the city.

The six men, ages 26-64, were arrested for Pandering.

Five of the men are from the Fox Valley area. One of the men was from Illinois.

No names were released.

“Human Trafficking awareness is vitally important. Some signs/things that may be associated with Human Trafficking involving a business are: long working hours, proximity of residence to business, lack of personal belongings in the home, large amounts of cash and only male customers,” reads a statement from police. “For a variety of reasons, it can be very hard for Human Trafficking victims to get out of these situations. We partner with local non-profit organizations so that resources can be quickly provided to victims. The Oshkosh Police Department strives to reduce the number of victims by doing proactive investigations and being vigilant in our efforts to combat Human Trafficking.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac school district administrative offices
Four Fond du Lac school administrators resign
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Man accused of killing brothers to cover up cattle fraud to stand trial Sept. 26
Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
Wisconsin inmate charged with murder in 1985 cold case

Latest News

Fake gun used in Green Bay carjacking.
Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot
September 9 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking weekend rain
September 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm Friday
On July 5, 1959, Queen Elizabeth passed under the Mackinac Bridge on her royal yacht, the...
July 5, 1959: Queen Elizabeth sails under the Mackinac Bridge