6 men arrested in Oshkosh prostitution sting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police arrested six men in an undercover prostitution sting in Oshkosh.

Oshkosh Police’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, detectives, and officers took part in the investigation on the north side of the city.

The six men, ages 26-64, were arrested for Pandering.

Five of the men are from the Fox Valley area. One of the men was from Illinois.

No names were released.

“Human Trafficking awareness is vitally important. Some signs/things that may be associated with Human Trafficking involving a business are: long working hours, proximity of residence to business, lack of personal belongings in the home, large amounts of cash and only male customers,” reads a statement from police. “For a variety of reasons, it can be very hard for Human Trafficking victims to get out of these situations. We partner with local non-profit organizations so that resources can be quickly provided to victims. The Oshkosh Police Department strives to reduce the number of victims by doing proactive investigations and being vigilant in our efforts to combat Human Trafficking.”

