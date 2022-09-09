3 Green Bay officers return to duty after being cleared in shooting investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay Police officers who fired guns during an attempted arrest have returned to active duty.

The officers were placed on administrative leave after firing their weapons during a disturbance on Chapel View Road on July 20. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office found that the use of force was justified.

Police say 31-year-old Russell Lonas suffered a non-life threatening injury. He’s facing charges related to the disturbance and arrest.

The prosecutor reviewed investigative reports, audio recordings, officer and witness interviews, video, and photographs.

The officers returned to duty on Sept. 6.

“There is no evidence to suggest criminal conduct of Officer Cameron Boersma, a four-year-veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Shawna Coron, a four-year-veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, and Officer Christopher Vaubel, a four-year-veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, when the suspect, 31-year-old Russell Lonas of Green Bay, sustained a non-life-threatening injury, according to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office, which has completed their review of the case,” reads a statement from the department. “The District Attorney’s Office cites that the officers’ use of force in this instance was justified, and that the officers were acting in good faith as they had believed it was their duty to stop the threat posed to them as well as area residents.”

Police say Russell Lonas is facing these charges:

Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Knowingly Flee/Elude or Attempt to Flee/Elude an Officer

Failure to Comply with Officer’s Attempt to Take Person into Custody

Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Abuse Assessments

Endangering Safety by Use of Dangerous Weapon – Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated

Russell Lonas (Brown County Jail)

As part of department policy, the Critical Incident Review Board will review the incident for compliance with the department’s procedures.

“While we never want to be placed in a situation where we must use deadly force, I appreciate the way our officers and sergeants came together and worked as a team to resolve this complex and difficult situation. This incident is an example of the risks inherent in a career in police service,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department.

