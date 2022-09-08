Wisconsin inmate charged with murder in 1985 cold case

Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case.

The state Department of Justice announced the charge Wednesday against Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs.

Scruggs was found stabbed to death in his bed in his Wisconsin Rapids home.

Maier is serving 15 years in prison for six counts of stalking in an unrelated case.

A criminal complaint charging him in Scruggs’ death said he confessed it to fellow inmates, and also said he was having an affair with Scruggs’ wife.

Court records did not list an attorney for Maier, who faces an initial court appearance on Friday.

