SMOKY SUNSHINE THROUGH FRIDAY

We’ve seen some dense fog this morning, mainly from Lake Winnebago and to the northwest. Visibility will improve as the temperatures warm up. Similar to yesterday, today’s inland highs will be back in the middle 80s. Temperatures will be a few degrees closer to the lakeshore. Everyone will have plenty of humidity hanging around this afternoon.

While skies will be generally sunny, you may notice a hazy or blurry glow to the sun. A plume of wildfire smoke high up in the sky is blowing into the Great Lakes. It will probably be most noticeable around sunrise and sunset over the next couple days. The colors of the sky may take on a different tint or could be muted. Thankfully, this wildfire smoke is elevated enough where it should NOT cause any serious respiratory issues for those with various health ailments.

Changes will arrive this weekend as a cold front marches through Wisconsin. Look for thickening clouds on Saturday, with showers and isolated thunderstorms developing. The on and off rain will continue through Saturday night and Sunday. There’s potential for some soaking rainfall (1″ or more), although at this time, it’s a little difficult to say where that’s most likely to happen. Regardless, temperatures will be cooling down with highs in the 70s on Saturday, followed by some 60s on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TONIGHT & TOMORROW

TODAY: Smoky sunshine. Very warm. A humid afternoon. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise, clear. Quite mild. LOW: 65

FRIDAY: More smoky sun. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Showers develop... Maybe thunder? HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Periods of rain. A few thunderstorms. HIGH: 68 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds with seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 75

