Rolling Stone article features Mile of Music

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you haven’t seen the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, it’s likely worth a glance, especially if you’re a Mile of Music fan.

The event is getting some national attention.

While having Harry Styles on the front cover of the magazine is the big draw, its an article inside about Appleton that will peak the interest of most Wisconsinites.

“I just think it’s cool they gave us a full page and they gave us two photos,” said Dave Willems, Mile of Music Founder.

Willems knew the article was coming, but wasn’t told when it would be published.

“It’s cool to see this kind of recognition, this kind of brand reputation for Appleton, downtown Appleton, for the Fox Cities, really for all of the Wisconsin music community because there’s been a lot of people work really hard on this for nine years so it’s cool to see that,” Willems said.

The magazine highlights the festival for making Indie artists feel famous for a weekend.

It’s the type of national publicity the city hopes to cash in on.

“Hopefully this gets people interested in visiting Appleton not only during Mile of Music but also after. We have a lot of opportunities for live music whether your a performer or spectator for that matter so to get them in the community during the mile off season is equally important,” said Maddie Jack with the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford said, “I also hope that people who maybe heard about the festival but haven’t made the trip up to Appleton yet, to take it all in maybe this is the last push they need to get up here and check out the festival.”

The article also features the city, alongside other destinations including Dallas and Nashville for live music.

Willems added, “We’ve kind of kept this as kind of a pretty well kept secret over the years as we’ve grown it, and evolved it, and now we have to pay attention to where does this go from here and what will this mean from an impact standpoint and we won’t know that for a little while yet but I think we’re ready.”

The hard copy of the magazine is expected to be in big demand across the Fox Valley.

