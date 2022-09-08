Queen Elizabeth mourned in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At 96 years old and Queen for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch many have ever known. Her popularity not just in her home country but across the commonwealth and the world. The loss of Queen Elizabeth being felt in Northeast Wisconsin too, where she’s being remembered as a remarkable woman.

Former Wisconsin congressman Tom Petri served in the u-s house of representatives for more than 35 years. And as the chair of the Official British Parliament - U.S. House of Representative Exchange, he worked very closely with the British government.

“I did meet the Queen once. She addressed a joint session of Congress and I was invited to lunch with the Queen and Prince Phillip and probably 40 or 50 other members of The United State Congress at the Library of Congress,” says Petri.

Back in 2015, Petri was recognized as an Honorary Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, an honor bestowed on him by the British Ambassador on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

Petri adds, “Through it all, the Queen was always a figure of strength and stability and provided an example that means a lot to the world.”

That sentiment is being echoed by Susan Allen, College Editor and Director of Publications at St. Norbert College in De Pere. Allen says, “She’s been a remarkably stable and wise leader, a daily figure in all our lives.”

A native of Berkshire England, where Windsor Castle is located, Allen not only covered the queen while working as a journalist, but she met her back in the mid-1980′s.

According to Allen, “My husband and I were living in Jordan, in the capital Amman when the Queen and Prince Phillip paid a royal visit and the ambassador threw a garden party for the British residents so we all sent home for our white gloves, which were unobtainable in Jordan and practiced our curtsies.”

An experience to remember as the world mourns the loss of such an iconic figure. Allen adds, “She’s been my Queen my whole life. It’s really hard to imagine the world without her.”

