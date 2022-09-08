PATCHY FOG EARLY THURSDAY... THEN HAZY SUNSHINE

There’s a chance we get more patchy dense fog late tonight and into early Thursday morning. Skies will be mainly clear otherwise. While we’ll see more sunshine tomorrow, it may look a little hazy or blurry with a layer of wildfire smoke passing overhead. That’s courtesy of large blazes burning across the western United States. Our smoky sunshine is likely to last through Friday with highs in the middle 80s. That’s about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Our temperatures will cool down this weekend, as a cold front moves through Wisconsin. It will trigger showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. We may see a break in the rain through Sunday afternoon, followed by another rain chance on Monday. It will be noticeably cooler by Sunday. High temperatures should be in the mid 70s on Saturday, but may fall back into the 60s on Sunday. We should gradually warm back up next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog late... Could be dense. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Early fog, then smoky sunshine. Warm and humid. A bit breezy late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Smoky sunshine. Warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Showers develop... Maybe thunder? HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Generally cloudy with occasional rain showers. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers... especially SOUTH. Quite breezy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 75

