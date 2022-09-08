Parent group files lawsuit against Eau Claire Area School District over gender identity policies

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A group of parents is taking legal action against the Eau Claire Area School District over its policies related to student gender identity.

According to its lawyers, the group, Parents Protecting Our Children, is made up of 20 to 30 parents with students in the district. The lawsuit argues in part that ECASD is violating some of their constitutional rights.

The complaint outlines the group’s concerns over what role parents have if their child tells a school staff member their gender identity. If that is different than what their parent might know, the group’s lawyers say the parents want to be notified by ECASD.

They’re arguing that the policies violate their right to freedom of religion. It also says the policies go against parental rights upheld by courts as part of the 14th amendment which ensures due process.

It said ECASD’s policy does that if, without a parent’s knowledge or consent, it “allows and requires staff to treat a child as if he or she is the opposite sex.”

One of the lawyers representing Parents Protecting Our Children said the case is all about the school district bringing parents into the conversation.

“What we’re asking is pretty straight forward,” said Luke Berg, deputy counsel with Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. “I think something most parents should agree to even ones who might want their children to transition, and support that, I would assume, would want to be involved in the process, so all we’re asking is that the school defer to parents and get their consent before it begins treating their child as if he or she is the opposite sex while at school.”

We reached out to the district for comment. It said in part we “have not had a chance to thoroughly review it. We have forwarded the complaint to our attorneys. They have recommended not discussing this matter or any matters that are currently in litigation.

ECASD is planning to file a response in court to this lawsuit. It did not have a timeline of when that would happen.

Parents Protecting Our Children is bring represented by lawyers with the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty and the America First Legal Foundation. These two groups are nonprofit public interest law firms. Berg said they are taking this case pro bono.

