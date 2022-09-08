National Guard uses Fox River for water rescue training Saturday

Wisconsin National Guard
Wisconsin National Guard
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Boaters will see a military presence along the Fox River in Oshkosh on Saturday. The Wisconsin National Guard is conducting training exercises focused on water rescues from 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

The guard is staging in Abe Rochlin Park and the Fox River Brewing Company restaurant on the river’s shore, and most of the training will be near the shoreline around the Oshkosh Ave./Congress Ave. bridge.

Large banners will warn approaching boat traffic about the training nearby. The National Guard says it’s making an effort to avoid interference with marine traffic.

Each National Guard member is expected to complete four separate aquatic exercises as part of Saturday’s training.

